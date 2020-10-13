Man charged in New Westminster’s Pier Park fire

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a local man in connection with the fire last month that damaged New Westminster’s Pier Park.

According to court records, Sean Warnick, born in 1971, is accused of arson damaging property and mischief to property over $5,000.

The fire broke out Sunday, Sept. 13, and quickly grew to engulf the old section of the riverfront greenspace.

Police announced an arrest on Sept. 17 but did not name the suspect as he had not been charged.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote has said it will take years to rebuild the pier and will cost tens of millions of dollars.

— With files from Simon Little