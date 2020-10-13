Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in New Westminster’s Pier Park fire

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 6:14 pm
Click to play video 'Suspect arrested in New Westminster Pier Park fire' Suspect arrested in New Westminster Pier Park fire
Details of an arrest in the fire that destroyed a large part of New Westminster Pier Park and is still burning. Paul Johnson is live with the details.

Charges have been laid against a local man in connection with the fire last month that damaged New Westminster’s Pier Park.

According to court records, Sean Warnick, born in 1971, is accused of arson damaging property and mischief to property over $5,000.

Click to play video 'Iconic New Westminster pier could continue to burn for days' Iconic New Westminster pier could continue to burn for days
Iconic New Westminster pier could continue to burn for days

The fire broke out Sunday, Sept. 13, and quickly grew to engulf the old section of the riverfront greenspace.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Rebuilding New Westminster’s fire-ravaged Pier Park will take years, says mayor

Police announced an arrest on Sept. 17 but did not name the suspect as he had not been charged.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote has said it will take years to rebuild the pier and will cost tens of millions of dollars.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Westminster fireNew Westminster pier fire arrestNew Westmintster pier fire suspectSean WarnickSean Warnick suspect New Westminster fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers