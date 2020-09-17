Man arrested for arson in connection with New Westminster Pier Park fire

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested for arson-related offences in connection with the New Westminster Pier Park fire on Sunday evening.

The man has now been released from custody on a number of conditions, New Westminster police said Thursday, adding they do not believe the public is at further risk.

Police also confirmed they are not looking for additional suspects.

The man is not being named as he has not been charged.

“Fire investigations by their very nature are extremely difficult and we have had significant resources dedicated to this investigation day and night since the fire began,” Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland said in a release.

Westminster Pier Park is a 600-metre boardwalk along a stretch of reclaimed waterfront between the Fraser River and Front Street. It was built in 2009 at a cost of about $24 million.

The City of New Westminster said that an air quality advisory remains in effect, adding that short-term exposure to creosote, a wood preservative that covers the pier pilings, could lead to respiratory irritation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Major Crime Unit investigators at 604-525-5411.