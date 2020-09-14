Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 14 2020 9:48pm
03:09

Iconic New Westminster pier could continue to burn for days

The fire that tore through the New Westminster Pier Park Sunday night is expected to keep burning for days. John Hua reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home