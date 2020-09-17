Global News Hour at 6 BC September 17 2020 10:00pm 01:44 Suspect arrested in New Westminster Pier Park fire Breaking details of an arrest in the fire that destroyed a large part of New Westminster Pier Park and is still burning. Paul Johnson is live in New West with the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7343025/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7343025/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?