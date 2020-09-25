Fire at New Westminster pier fully extinguished after burning for over a week

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster firefighters have at last fully snuffed out the fire that had been burning at the Timber Wharf section of Westminster Pier Park since Sept. 13.

Fire Chief Tim Armstrong tweeted Thursday evening that work at the site will now transition to a remediation and cleanup phase.

NWFRS has confirmed the WPP fire is now extinguished. Front St is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic early next week. The Front St. Parkade and the remaining section of WPP will remain closed until further notice. More Info: https://t.co/3iOC9fv61L #NewWest Photo: @paulromein pic.twitter.com/1Z45lRewYR — New_Westminster (@New_Westminster) September 25, 2020

Front Street will remain closed throughout the weekend, and is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic early next week.

The Front Street Parkade and the remaining section of Westminster Pier Park will remain closed until further notice.

The fire was deemed an arson by police and fire investigators, and a man has been arrested in connection to the incident.