Comments

Fire at New Westminster pier fully extinguished after burning for over a week

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted September 25, 2020 1:02 am
New Westminster firefighters have at last fully snuffed out the fire that had been burning at the Timber Wharf section of Westminster Pier Park since Sept. 13.

Fire Chief Tim Armstrong tweeted Thursday evening that work at the site will now transition to a remediation and cleanup phase.

Front Street will remain closed throughout the weekend, and is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic early next week.

The Front Street Parkade and the remaining section of Westminster Pier Park will remain closed until further notice.

The fire was deemed an arson by police and fire investigators, and a man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

