Health

COVID-19: MLHU to open two-day vaccine clinic in Dorchester, Ont.

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 4:29 pm
Up to 400 people will able to get a COVID-19 vaccine from a two-day mobile clinic set to pop up in Dorchester, Ont., late next week.
File / Getty Images

Up to 400 people will able to get a COVID-19 vaccine from a two-day mobile clinic set to pop up in Dorchester, Ont., late next week.

The shots will be doled out on May 28 and May 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the FlightExec Centre on Dorchester Road.

Read more: What you can do and when under Ontario’s new 3-phase COVID-19 reopening plan

The clinic intends to serve those who are unable to travel to mass vaccination clinics in London. The Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges is currently the only mass vaccination clinic in the region that’s not located in London.

The two-day Dorchester clinic is the result of a collaboration between Middlesex County, the municipality of Thames Centre and the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

The clinic’s reveal earned praise from Thames Centre Mayor Allison Warwick, who gave credit to Deputy Mayor Kelly Elliott for her “valuable work with the Health Unit.”

“These types of clinics are extremely important in our small and rural areas,” Warwick said.

MLHU’s medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said the two-day clinic will serve as a pilot project to assess how well the pop-up model can help in expanding vaccine reach.

“If we test this out and it’s successful, we certainly look to plan other pop-up mobile clinics in other communities and community locations around London and Middlesex,” Mackie said.

The clinic will provide the Moderna vaccines and bookings are now available on the MLHU’s online booking website.

Those who access the website will have to scroll down to the option that says “8. Thames Centre Community Clinic – May 28 & 29,” in order to book for the clinic.

Click to play video: 'The latest COVID-19 headlines with Dr. Isaac Bogoch including tips for enjoying the long weekend safely' The latest COVID-19 headlines with Dr. Isaac Bogoch including tips for enjoying the long weekend safely
The latest COVID-19 headlines with Dr. Isaac Bogoch including tips for enjoying the long weekend safely
