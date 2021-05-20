OPP investigating reported theft of tools from gas station in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the theft of tools from a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m., the victim reported that while working at the Ultramar gas station on Highway 7 in the village of Manilla, an unknown person grabbed a tool bag and drove off.

The bag contained tools with an estimated value of $2,000.

Read more: Police investigate theft of recreational travel trailer from business in Peterborough

The suspect is described as tall with a thin build and bald. At the time of the incident he was wearing a T-shirt and black sweatpants.

His vehicle was a Chrysler 300 with some damage on the passenger side.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitting an anonymous tip online.