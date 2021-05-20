Menu

Crime

OPP investigating reported theft of tools from gas station in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 12:04 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are looking for information on a theft at a gas station.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are looking for information on a theft at a gas station.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the theft of tools from a gas station early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 1 a.m., the victim reported that while working at the Ultramar gas station on Highway 7 in the village of Manilla, an unknown person grabbed a tool bag and drove off.

The bag contained tools with an estimated value of $2,000.

The suspect is described as tall with a thin build and bald. At the time of the incident he was wearing a T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Trending Stories

His vehicle was a Chrysler 300 with some damage on the passenger side.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitting an anonymous tip online.

 

