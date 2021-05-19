Travel road checks to increase for May long weekend: B.C. Highway Patrol

Send this page to someone via email

Just in time for the May long weekend: More travel road checks.

With Victoria Day often referred to as the unofficial start of summer, roads across B.C. are normally chock-full of travellers seeking sun and fun.

On Wednesday afternoon, though, the B.C. RCMP issued a reminder about non-essential travel restrictions during the seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, while also stating road checks will be increased this weekend.

“Over the past two weeks, police have established rotating checks at four locations,” said B.C. Highway Patrol Supt. Holly Turton.

“While overall traffic volume has been less than normal levels, we did see an increase in traffic this past weekend.”

According to B.C. Highway Patrol, 1,412 vehicles were checked between May 6-8, with one vehicle voluntarily turning around. Between May 14-16, 2,069 vehicles were checked, with 30 voluntarily turning around.

Police say unless it’s for essential purposes, motorists should not be travelling between the three established regions of:

Vancouver and the Fraser Valley;

Vancouver Island

Interior and Northern B.C.

They also say road checks will remain at the four established locations:

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area

Highway 3 in the Manning Park area

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area

Highway 99 in the Lillooet area

“While the public has been supportive of our officers at the checks, we know that more people are typically on our roads and highways on long weekends,” said Turton.

“We would like all travelers to know that we will be increasing the number and duration of the road checks leading up to, and through this long weekend.”

Last week, on May 13, police announced that B.C. RCMP Traffic Services was being renamed to the B.C. Highway Patrol.