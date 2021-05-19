Man in 50s in critical condition following stabbing at Brampton plaza

Officials say a man in his 50s is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Brampton plaza on Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Balmoral and Eastbourne drives, west of Torbram Road, shortly after 4 p.m.
A police spokesperson said the victim was stabbed at a plaza in the area.
Peel paramedics said they transported the man to a trauma centre.
Police said they have one person in custody in relation to the incident, but are still seeking one other individual.
