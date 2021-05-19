Man in 50s in critical condition following stabbing at Brampton plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his 50s is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Brampton plaza on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Balmoral and Eastbourne drives, west of Torbram Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the victim was stabbed at a plaza in the area.

Peel paramedics said they transported the man to a trauma centre.

Police said they have one person in custody in relation to the incident, but are still seeking one other individual.

WEAPONS CALL

– Eastbourne Dr / Balmoral Dr #Brampton

– adult male has been stabbed and is being transported to trauma centre

– Unknown extent of injuries

– 1 person is in custody

-C/R 4:06pm

– 21-0174769 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 19, 2021

