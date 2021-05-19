Menu

Crime

Man in 50s in critical condition following stabbing at Brampton plaza

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 6:29 pm
Police said officers were called to the stabbing shortly after 4 p.m. View image in full screen
Police said officers were called to the stabbing shortly after 4 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man in his 50s is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Brampton plaza on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Balmoral and Eastbourne drives, west of Torbram Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into wall in Brampton, police say

A police spokesperson said the victim was stabbed at a plaza in the area.

Peel paramedics said they transported the man to a trauma centre.

Police said they have one person in custody in relation to the incident, but are still seeking one other individual.

