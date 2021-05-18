2 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into wall in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a vehicle crashed into a wall in Brampton on Monday night, sending two people to hospital.

Police were called to Main and John streets, just south of Queen Street, at around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

The occupants were initially trapped inside the vehicle, investigators said.

The two people were taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

The major collision bureau is investigating the incident and is seeking witnesses, police said.

.@PeelPolice Major Collision Bureau continues to investigate serious collision on Main south of Queen St in Brampton. Single vehicle struck a rock wall, trapping 2 occupants. Driver transported to @Sunnybrook trauma center by @Peel_Paramedics pic.twitter.com/JBP4lXqMyJ — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) May 18, 2021

