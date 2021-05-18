Menu

2 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into wall in Brampton, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 7:25 am
A photo of the crash scene near Main Street and John Street in Brampton. View image in full screen
A photo of the crash scene near Main Street and John Street in Brampton. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a vehicle crashed into a wall in Brampton on Monday night, sending two people to hospital.

Police were called to Main and John streets, just south of Queen Street, at around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

The occupants were initially trapped inside the vehicle, investigators said.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Brampton, Peel police say

The two people were taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

The major collision bureau is investigating the incident and is seeking witnesses, police said.

