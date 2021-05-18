2 people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into wall in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a vehicle crashed into a wall in Brampton on Monday night, sending two people to hospital.
Police were called to Main and John streets, just south of Queen Street, at around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.
The occupants were initially trapped inside the vehicle, investigators said.
The two people were taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.
The major collision bureau is investigating the incident and is seeking witnesses, police said.
