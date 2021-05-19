Menu

Health

B.C. reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 521 new cases, expands vaccine registration to youth

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 7:17 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 521 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths' B.C. reports 521 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, May 19. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details and why next week's update might bring fairly encouraging news.

British Columbia reported 521 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with eight additional deaths.

It brought B.C.’s seven-day moving average for new cases to 481, the lowest it’s been since March 2.

In a written statement, B.C. health officials said the number of people in hospital had also fallen by 20 to 340, while 118 people were in intensive care units.

Read more: B.C. reports 411 new COVID-19 cases as active cases dip below 5,000

Both figures were the lowest they have been since early April.

The number of active cases fell to 4,815, the fewest in more than two months.

Of the new cases, 77 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 335 were in the Fraser Health region, 18 were in the Island Health region, 62 were in the Interior Health region and 29 were in the Northern Health region.

More than 2.48 million British Columbians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, representing more than 48 per cent of B.C.’s population.

Read more: Kids 12 to 17 years old can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia

On Wednesday, vaccine registration opened for people aged 12-17. The province will announce more details about youth immunization on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has recorded 140,596 cases and 1,658 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Cautious optimism after new study on COVID-19 vaccine ‘mix-and-matching’ success' Cautious optimism after new study on COVID-19 vaccine ‘mix-and-matching’ success
Cautious optimism after new study on COVID-19 vaccine ‘mix-and-matching’ success

 

