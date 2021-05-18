Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 411 new COVID-19 cases as active cases dip below 5,000

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 6:13 pm
Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure. View image in full screen
Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure.

B.C. health officials reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily total since March 8.

The province also reported two fatalities from the disease, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,650.

Of the new cases, 37 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 285 were in the Fraser Health region, 12 were in Island Health, 69 were in Interior Health, and eight were in Northern Health.

Click to play video: 'Could variants threaten reopening plans?' Could variants threaten reopening plans?
Could variants threaten reopening plans?

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 10 to 360. Of those, 127 are in intensive care, five fewer than Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province reported 4,890 active COVID-19 cases, marking the first time B.C.’s number of active cases has dipped below 5,000 since mid-March.

Read more: B.C. likely to give second doses of COVID-19 vaccine sooner than expected, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

There have been a total of 140,075 COVID-19 cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'B.C. to give AstraZeneca vaccine recipients a choice for second dose' B.C. to give AstraZeneca vaccine recipients a choice for second dose
B.C. to give AstraZeneca vaccine recipients a choice for second dose

Earlier in the day, Canada’s COVID-19 death toll reached 25,000 after Ontario reported 17 new fatalities.

The grim milestone means six in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020, when the country’s first COVID-19 death was reported.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tagBC COVID-19 latest tagBC COVID-19 latest numbers tagBC COVID-19 data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers