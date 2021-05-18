B.C. reports 411 new COVID-19 cases as active cases dip below 5,000

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily total since March 8.

The province also reported two fatalities from the disease, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,650.

Of the new cases, 37 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 285 were in the Fraser Health region, 12 were in Island Health, 69 were in Interior Health, and eight were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose by 10 to 360. Of those, 127 are in intensive care, five fewer than Monday.

The province reported 4,890 active COVID-19 cases, marking the first time B.C.’s number of active cases has dipped below 5,000 since mid-March.

There have been a total of 140,075 COVID-19 cases in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Canada’s COVID-19 death toll reached 25,000 after Ontario reported 17 new fatalities.

The grim milestone means six in every 10,000 Canadians died of COVID-19 since March 9, 2020, when the country’s first COVID-19 death was reported.

— With files from The Canadian Press