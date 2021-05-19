Spokesperson for Six Nations land defenders charged for violating injunction at Caledonia site

Send this page to someone via email

The spokesperson for a group of Six Nations land defenders occupying a construction site in Caledonia has been formally charged for violating a court injunction.

Skyler Williams turned himself at an OPP detachment Wednesday morning on two outstanding warrants.

Charges against him include two counts of mischief and two counts of disobeying a court order related to the injunction at McKenzie Meadows, which has been occupied by the land defenders since July 2020.

Wednesday marks ten months since the group moved onto the site, saying the land is unceded Haudenosaunee territory.

Read more: Elected chief of Six Nations supportive of development moratorium within Haldimand Tract

In a video posted to Facebook, Williams said a condition of his release is to not return to the site.

Story continues below advertisement

“The only condition is to not go back to 1535 McKenzie Road, also known as McKenzie Meadows,” said Williams. “And as far as I’m concerned, I don’t think that address exists anymore. The only one that I know is 1492 Land Back Lane. And so thank god they don’t have a condition for me not to go there.“

1:50 Indigenous land dispute: Permanent injunction granted against demonstrators in Caledonia, Ont. Indigenous land dispute: Permanent injunction granted against demonstrators in Caledonia, Ont – Oct 23, 2020

In an email to Global News, OPP Constable Rodney Leclair did not confirm the conditions of Williams’ release but said he is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Both the Six Nations Elected Council and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council have demonstrated support for a moratorium on any further development within the Haldimand Tract, which includes land along either side of the Grand River.

Read more: Elected chief of Six Nations supportive of development moratorium within Haldimand Tract

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the moratorium — announced last month by the hereditary chiefs’ council — a Superior Court injunction remains in place at the McKenzie Meadows development.

Williams said he will continue to advocate for land rights and speak out about the moratorium.

“These courts and these cops, with all their guns and their cages, this isn’t going to deter us from the things that we need to do to be able to exist on our lands,” said Williams.

“I don’t care what family you’re from, what faction or group or whatever from Six Nations you come from — we all know that these are our lands and they’re going to continue to be our lands for those coming generations.”