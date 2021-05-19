Menu

Crime

London police lay charges in Mornington Avenue arson investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:29 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

London police have charged a 28-year-old London man with arson in connection with a fire in an apartment building on Mornington Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 500 block of Mornington Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on April 25. Officials say the fire was at a “multi-dwelling building.”

The London Fire Department extinguished the fire. Damage is estimated at roughly $200,000.

Read more: Suspicious fire on Mornington Ave. sends one to hospital

One occupant of the building was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Following an investigation by London police and the Office of the Fire Marshal, a 28-year-old London man is charged with arson causing property damage and arson with disregard for human life.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on July 28 in relation to the charges.

—With files from Jake Jeffrey

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagArson tagLdnont tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department taglondon arson tagmornington avenue tagMorington Ave. Fire tag

