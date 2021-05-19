London police lay charges in Mornington Avenue arson investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London police have charged a 28-year-old London man with arson in connection with a fire in an apartment building on Mornington Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 500 block of Mornington Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on April 25. Officials say the fire was at a “multi-dwelling building.”

The London Fire Department extinguished the fire. Damage is estimated at roughly $200,000.

One occupant of the building was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Following an investigation by London police and the Office of the Fire Marshal, a 28-year-old London man is charged with arson causing property damage and arson with disregard for human life.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on July 28 in relation to the charges.

—With files from Jake Jeffrey