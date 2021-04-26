Menu

Crime

Suspicious fire on Mornington Ave. sends one to hospital

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted April 26, 2021 10:36 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

London police are investigating a fire early Sunday on Mornington Avenue that sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 500 block of Mornington Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say the fire was at a “multi-dwelling building.”

London Fire Department extinguished the fire. Damage is estimated at roughly $200,000.

One occupant of the building was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have deemed the fire suspicious, and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted to probe the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing

