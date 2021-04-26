Suspicious fire on Mornington Ave. sends one to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating a fire early Sunday on Mornington Avenue that sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 500 block of Mornington Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say the fire was at a “multi-dwelling building.”

London Fire Department extinguished the fire. Damage is estimated at roughly $200,000.

One occupant of the building was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have deemed the fire suspicious, and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted to probe the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

The investigation is ongoing

