Aylmer Police lay charges following large gathering at Church of God on Sunday

Aylmer Police have laid charges after another large gathering at the Church Of God Restoration in Aylmer, Ont.

The church, which has a history of defying provincial emergency orders, held an in-person service Sunday. The service was also livestreamed online.

Officers were on-site to monitor the scene Sunday in anticipation of the gathering. Police say they also received more than a dozen complaints from concerned residents about a large gathering that was in breach of the provincial emergency order.

Police say they identified several people at the gathering and further charges for violating the emergency orders are being processed.

However, police did lay criminal charges against three church participants Sunday.

According to police, a 20-year-old man from Perth East Township was charged after interfering with an officer and ignoring warnings that he was obstructing the officer.

Police say a second churchgoer allegedly charged toward a civilian reporter in an aggressive and assaultive manner. A 48-year-old male from Perth East Township has been charged with assault.

An arrest warrant has also been processed for a 52-year-old from Shakespeare for obstructing police, after police say another church participant intentionally interfered with another officer, despite several warnings from members of law enforcement.

The latest incident at the Aylmer church comes days after another large gathering at the facility. In a statement, Aylmer Police noted that no one at that gathering was wearing masks or following health protocols.

Four people were arrested, including two Toronto Police officers.

In-person religious gatherings are currently limited to a maximum of 10 people under the current provincial order, and all those in attendance are expected to wear masks and keep social distance.

