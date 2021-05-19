Menu

Canada

Eastend, Sask., T.rex Discovery Centre reopening Saturday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:41 pm
The T.rex Discovery Centre in Eastend, Sask., will be reopening during the May long weekend. View image in full screen
The T.rex Discovery Centre in Eastend, Sask., will be reopening during the May long weekend. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

The T.rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) in Eastend, Sask., will be opening its doors on Saturday to welcome visitors for the 2021 season.

Read more: Scotty, world’s largest T-rex, goes on display in Regina

Visitors will be required to wear masks, follow signage and use physical distancing markers. Individuals are also reminded to stay home if feeling unwell.

Only 30 people will be allowed in the centre for the time being.

The TRDC is the home of the world’s largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimen at the CN T.rex Scotty Gallery.

Also available for guests to check out is the new Paleo Lab.

“The new Paleo Lab Experience is an interactive area for visitors to engage with TRDC paleontologists and learn about the research that is occurring at the Centre,” a government press release stated.

Click to play video: 'Great Scott: largest T-rex ever discovered on display in Regina' Great Scott: largest T-rex ever discovered on display in Regina
Great Scott: largest T-rex ever discovered on display in Regina – May 17, 2019

The TRDC has been closed due to COVID-19 public health orders since 2019. The centre typically opens every year from the May long weekend until Labour Day weekend.

Trending Stories

“I am pleased to announce that the T.rex Discovery Centre in Eastend will be open for the 2021 season,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said.

“The T.rex Discovery Centre offers fantastic paleontological exhibits, programs and events and is home to our beloved Scotty.  I encourage the people of Saskatchewan to take the opportunity to check out Scotty and the rest of the Discovery Centre’s amazing offerings when it is once again safe for you and your families to do so.”

The TDRC is also welcoming a new program supervisor to the team, Dean Bauche. Bauce is a curator, educator and adjudicator with 22 years of museum experience in Saskatchewan.

“The Cypress Hills have so much to offer, and has always been a special place for my family and I.  We are excited to welcome visitors back for a safe and enjoyable experience in the home of the largest T.rex in the world,” Bauche said.

Bauche won the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Museum Association of Saskatchewan for his work and contributions as a curator and director of galleries for the City of North Battleford.

Read more: Sask. T. rex remains provide backbone for U of A study

The TRDC will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day 2021. It is located approximately 390 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Click to play video: 'Royal Sask. Museum’s T-Rex starring in ‘Twas The Night Before Hibernation’' Royal Sask. Museum’s T-Rex starring in ‘Twas The Night Before Hibernation’
Royal Sask. Museum’s T-Rex starring in ‘Twas The Night Before Hibernation’ – Dec 27, 2019

 

