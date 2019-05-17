Scotty, world’s largest T-rex, goes on display in Regina

Scotty, the world’s largest Tyrannosaurus rex, is now on display at his new home in Regina.

The CN T-rex Gallery opened on Friday to the public at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).

“This is an exciting moment for our province,” said Gene Makowsky, Saskatchewan’s parks, culture and sport minister.

“We are thrilled to have a new attraction that will draw visitors to Saskatchewan from near and far.”

The famous Saskatchewan dinosaur was found near Eastend, Sask., in 1991.

A study by University of Alberta paleontologists released earlier this year officially confirmed Scotty as the world’s biggest T-rex at 13 metres long.

University officials said the record-breaking T-rex has leg bones suggesting a living weight of more than 8,800 kilograms, making it bigger than all other carnivorous dinosaurs.

“The Royal Saskatchewan Museum has been an icon in our community for as long as almost any of us can remember,” said Ralph Goodale, Canada’s minister of public safety.

“It is the perfect place to showcase the largest meat-eating dinosaur ever found in Scotty’s home province.”

Visitors to the RSM will be able to understand his massive size in the two-level gallery, officials said.

Scotty lived in prehistoric Saskatchewan 66 million years ago.

