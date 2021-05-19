Menu

Canada

Berg subdivision in the RM of Garden River order evacuated due to Cloverdale wildfire

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 10:53 am
WATCH: An ordered evacuation is being issued by the City of Prince Albert and the rural municipalities of Buckland and Garden River due to a wildfire.

A new evacuation order has been issued in the RM of Garden River due to the fast-moving Cloverdale wildfire near Prince Albert, Sask.

An emergency alert was issued Wednesday morning by SaskAlert for all residents in the Berg subdivision to immediately evacuate.

Individuals who are able to self-evacuate and can find their own accommodation must use Highway 2 south and proceed to the Margo Fournier Centre at 1211 1st Ave. W. to register.

Read more: New evacuation order issued due to fast-moving wildfire near Prince Albert, Sask.

The wildfire had forced people from at least 50 homes by late Tuesday afternoon.

The Cloverdale wildfire that initially forced the evacuation of 29 people in the city on Monday afternoon had grown in size to 3,694 hectares by Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials with the Saskatchewan government said the fire started just after 3 p.m. roughly four kilometres northeast of the city limits.

They said it will be days before the wildfire can be contained due to the dry spring many areas of the province have experienced.

More to come.

