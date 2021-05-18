No timeline on containing Cloverdale wildfire near Prince Albert, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

The Cloverdale wildfire by Prince Albert, Sask., that forced the evacuation of 29 people in the city on Monday afternoon has grown in size to 3,694 hectares.

Officials with the Saskatchewan government said the fire started just after 3 p.m. roughly four kilometres northeast of the city limits.

They said it will be days before the wildfire can be contained due to the dry spring many areas of the province have experienced.

Conditions are currently not ideal for fighting the fire, Steve Roberts said.

“We will continue today, although the weather will not be favourable,” said Roberts, vice-president of operations for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

“We’re going to look at temperatures in the high 20s, 20- to 40-kilometre winds.”

He said smoke from the fire that drifted into the city overnight due to an inversion cleared by morning but will return Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are battling the fire on two fronts: fire suppression and protection. Officials said sprinklers were successfully placed on 15 homes for protection.

No significant losses have been reported.

Highway 55 from Prince Albert to Meath Park is closed due to the wildfire. Pulp Haul Road between highways 2 and 55 is also closed to allow crews to battle the blaze.

The SPSA has a number of assets on the ground and in the air battling the wildfire.

Five helicopters, multiple air tanker groups, heavy equipment and ground crews are being supported by the Prince Albert Fire Department and Buckland Fire Department.

The SPSA said an emergency services officer is also working in co-ordination with local authorities.

The fire has been knocked out power to roughly 9,000 customers as far north as La Ronge.

SaskPower said the wildfire has damaged a number of structures and it poses safety and logistical challenges in making repairs.

It will be Wednesday at the earliest before power is restored to the majority of customers who are affected, said SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry.

Both the City of Prince Albert and the RM of Buckland declared a local state of emergency Monday afternoon and 29 people were ordered from their homes.

No decision on when they can return home has been made, he said.

Roberts said residents in 20 to 40 additional homes are on standby to evacuate if the fire shifts.

