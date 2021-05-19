Guelph police release photo of black BMW in crash that injured teen

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have released a photo of a black BMW they say left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a teenager over the weekend.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Woolwich and Powell streets, police said.

Police said two northbound vehicles were speeding when one of them collided head-on with a southbound vehicle before also hitting two parked vehicles.

A second southbound vehicle also swerved to avoid the collision and hit a third parked vehicle, police said.

A 14-year-old girl in the first southbound vehicle was taken to Guelph General Hospital before being transferred to a Hamilton trauma centre with internal injuries.

Police said she has undergone surgery and continues to recover.

Two men in one of the northbound vehicles were arrested for driving and drug trafficking charges, while a second vehicle did not stop.

Police have described it as a black, four-door BMW sedan with under-mounted neon lighting that has minor damage to the driver’s side.

The service released a photo on Wednesday that was captured from surveillance video in the area.

A police spokesperson said the neon lighting can be seen in the photo under the front licence plate. That, along with the damage, will separate the vehicle from all the other four-door black BMWs out there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7182. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.