Police investigate homicide of 22-year-old man in Owen Sound, Ont.

Police say they’re investigating a homicide of a 22-year-old man that took place in Owen Sound, Ont., on Sunday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Owen Sound Police Service responded to a report of an altercation in the 900 block of 6th Street East.

Officers say they found a man there with serious injuries. He was sent to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have since identified the man as Kody Hunter, 22, from Holland Centre, Ont.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to public safety.

The Owen Sound Police Service is investigating the incident under the direction of the Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSPS at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.