All adults in Ontario eligible to book COVID 19 vaccine appointments

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Anyone 18 and older living in Ontario is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial online portal, call centre or local health units’ booking systems.

People who are turning 18 this year can book Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Eligibility opens at 8 a.m.

The provincial government is expanding eligibility ahead of schedule after expected doses arrived early.

Mayors in large Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area cities have called for more vaccines to keep up with an expected surge in demand for appointments today.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 All adults in Ontario eligible for COVID-19 vaccine bookings Tuesday All adults in Ontario eligible for COVID-19 vaccine bookings Tuesday