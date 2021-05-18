Menu

Health

All adults in Ontario eligible to book COVID 19 vaccine appointments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2021 6:06 am
Ontario opens up vaccine appointments to 18+ Tuesday
WATCH ABOVE; Ontario opens up vaccine appointments to 18+ Tuesday.

Anyone 18 and older living in Ontario is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial online portal, call centre or local health units’ booking systems.

People who are turning 18 this year can book Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Read more: Ontario expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 18 and up, starting Tuesday

Eligibility opens at 8 a.m.

The provincial government is expanding eligibility ahead of schedule after expected doses arrived early.

Mayors in large Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area cities have called for more vaccines to keep up with an expected surge in demand for appointments today.

All adults in Ontario eligible for COVID-19 vaccine bookings Tuesday
All adults in Ontario eligible for COVID-19 vaccine bookings Tuesday
© 2021 The Canadian Press
