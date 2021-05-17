First inmate death in history of Manitoba women’s jail reported over the weekend

Manitoba Justice has reported the first death of an inmate at the Women’s Correctional Centre in the Headingley-area jail’s nine-year history.
The woman, 40, died over the weekend while in custody.
The province isn’t providing any further information about her identity, citing privacy concerns.
As legally required, the death was reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
