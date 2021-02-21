Brandon inmate hospitalized after assault: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon police are investigating after an inmate was assaulted by a group of other inmates at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Police say at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, officials received a report of an assault against an inmate in custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

The assault took place within the adult male section of the jail, resulting in the victim being transported to the Brandon Regional Health Centre by ambulance.

Police say he remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say several other inmates physically assaulted the victim by beating him with their fists and feet, as well as with other objects at their disposal, which included jail furniture.

The major crime section and forensic identification section were called out to conduct the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

