Drunken staff Christmas party lands two in Brandon jail

A staff Christmas party in Brandon Monday resulted in two intoxicated people spending the night in the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Police say a 38-year-old man was urinating in public, and tried to start a fight with other guests.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman was too inebriated to care for herself, and being from out of town with nobody at the party wanting to look after her, she was lodged until sober.

It doesn’t appear either are facing charges.

