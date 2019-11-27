Menu

Crime

Drunken staff Christmas party lands two in Brandon jail

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 7:49 am
Brandon Correctional Centre Manitoba jail
A pair of employees spent the night at the Brandon Correctional Centre after a staff Christmas party ended in debauchery. Kurt Brownridge / Global News

A staff Christmas party in Brandon Monday resulted in two intoxicated people spending the night in the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Police say a 38-year-old man was urinating in public, and tried to start a fight with other guests.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman was too inebriated to care for herself, and being from out of town with nobody at the party wanting to look after her, she was lodged until sober.

It doesn’t appear either are facing charges.

How to avoid over-indulging during the holidays
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
