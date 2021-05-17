Riverfest Elora cancelled for 2nd straight year because of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Riverfest Elora has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of COVID-19.

Organizers of the annual music festival in Bissell Park announced on Monday that the 12th instalment will be pushed back again to August 2022.

“The health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff, partners and the community continue to be our highest priority and unfortunately, it is not looking like large-scale events such as ours will be possible in 2021,” organizers said in a post on Riverfest Elora’s web page.

They added that plans for next year’s show are already in the works and fans should keep their tickets that were purchased for the postponed 2020 or 2021 shows.

“These early sales, before we’ve even announced a single band, are what help us keep the lights on throughout the year and help immensely in allowing us to create truly memorable experiences for all of you,” organizers said.

They are still allowing refunds, but those interested in getting their money back must submit a request by May 31.

After that, all tickets will be transferred to the 2022 festival.

We wish more than anything we could be hanging out with you down by the river. But large-scale events like ours just aren't doable yet. So we must postpone for 2021. We'll be back in Bissell August 19, 20, 21, 2022. We miss our riverfriends. More info: https://t.co/HpXTtf22kj pic.twitter.com/5WHTADOrvD — Riverfest Elora (@riverfestelora) May 17, 2021