Entertainment

Riverfest Elora cancelled for 2nd straight year because of COVID-19

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto cancels all major summer events as Ontario extends stay-at-home order' Toronto cancels all major summer events as Ontario extends stay-at-home order
The City of Toronto has cancelled all major summer events including the CNE, Honda Indy, Caribbean Carnival and Taste of the Danforth for a second straight year to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Riverfest Elora has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of COVID-19.

Organizers of the annual music festival in Bissell Park announced on Monday that the 12th instalment will be pushed back again to August 2022.

“The health and wellbeing of our fans, artists, staff, partners and the community continue to be our highest priority and unfortunately, it is not looking like large-scale events such as ours will be possible in 2021,” organizers said in a post on Riverfest Elora’s web page.

They added that plans for next year’s show are already in the works and fans should keep their tickets that were purchased for the postponed 2020 or 2021 shows.

“These early sales, before we’ve even announced a single band, are what help us keep the lights on throughout the year and help immensely in allowing us to create truly memorable experiences for all of you,” organizers said.

They are still allowing refunds, but those interested in getting their money back must submit a request by May 31.

After that, all tickets will be transferred to the 2022 festival.

