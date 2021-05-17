Basketball complex to be added to Guelph’s Norm Jary Park

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it is replacing an aging tennis court at Norm Jary Park with a basketball complex, featuring two full courts and three practice courts.

The facelift is expected to start late this summer and be completed by the end of the year.

“A basketball complex at this park will help support a large number of the youth population in the area that are involved in local basketball programs,” said the city’s parks planner, Mallory Lemon.

“Basketball programs benefit youth by offering a recreational outlet where they can join a team, learn life skills and play without having to pay.”

There is currently two tennis courts and one basketball court, along with three practice courts.

The city said the basketball court, which was built in 1997, has seen its capacity grown beyond its service level, but the existing tennis courts don’t see a lot of use.

A post on the city’s website said new tennis courts have been installed at nearby Margaret Greene Park.

“With improvements to other tennis locations and a demonstrated need for basketball expansion, the city will re-invent the space as a basketball complex to meet community needs,” the city said.

Anyone with questions, comments or feedback should reach out to staff at city hall.