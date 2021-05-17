Menu

Canada

Basketball complex to be added to Guelph’s Norm Jary Park

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 3:14 pm
The old tennis and basketball courts at Norm Jary Park will be getting a facelift this summer. View image in full screen
The old tennis and basketball courts at Norm Jary Park will be getting a facelift this summer. City of Guelph

The City of Guelph says it is replacing an aging tennis court at Norm Jary Park with a basketball complex, featuring two full courts and three practice courts.

The facelift is expected to start late this summer and be completed by the end of the year.

Read more: Guelph city council structure, ward boundaries down to 4 options

“A basketball complex at this park will help support a large number of the youth population in the area that are involved in local basketball programs,” said the city’s parks planner, Mallory Lemon.

“Basketball programs benefit youth by offering a recreational outlet where they can join a team, learn life skills and play without having to pay.”

There is currently two tennis courts and one basketball court, along with three practice courts.

A post on the city’s website said new tennis courts have been installed at nearby Margaret Greene Park.

Read more: Elora, Ont., teacher breaks world record for most burpees in an hour

“With improvements to other tennis locations and a demonstrated need for basketball expansion, the city will re-invent the space as a basketball complex to meet community needs,” the city said.

Anyone with questions, comments or feedback should reach out to staff at city hall.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
