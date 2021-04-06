Guelph city council structure, ward boundaries down to 4 options

Send this page to someone via email

A decision to possibly restructure Guelph city council and adjust its current ward boundaries is now down to four possible options.

It could mean Guelph staying with six wards represented by 12 part-time councillors or switch to either five wards with 10 part-time councillors or eight wards with eight full-time councillors.

The ward boundaries would still shift if the city were to stick with six wards, the city said.

“Each of the four options reflects what the community told us during the previous rounds of engagement,” acting city clerk Dylan McMahon said.

“Each offers different strengths in the four priorities considered when reviewing ward boundaries, including equal population for better voter parity, projected growth, communities of interest and natural boundaries and geographic features.”

The city is now asking residents to share their thoughts on the four options through an online survey and virtual town halls scheduled for Wednesday and April 13.

Residents can also call city hall and speak with the city clerk’s office.

More information on how to speak with officials about the four options can be found on the city’s website.

City council is scheduled to meet on June 21 to discuss the final four options and hear delegations. A final decision will be made on June 23.

The final phase of the ward boundary review is underway until April 20. We've taken your feedback and narrowed the options to four! Click through for the final options and have your say online: https://t.co/eVPLEWBQg0 pic.twitter.com/VLwLajut2P — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) April 6, 2021

