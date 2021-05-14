CNE, Caribbean Carnival, Honda Indy among Toronto-led summer events cancelled for 2021

The City of Toronto says it is cancelling all major in-person, outdoor events until Sept. 6 — for the second year in a row — to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Some of the cancelled events include the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), Caribbean Carnival, Honda Indy, and Taste of the Danforth (full list below).
The city had previously cancelled major events up until July 1 but extended it until September, affecting all summer festivals and activities.
“The City understands the importance of these events to Toronto’s vitality, liveability and prosperity,” city officials said Friday. “The City is committed to working closely with event organizers to help them manage through 2021 and come back stronger in 2022.”
All event organizers were given advance notice of the decision and officials said organizers had asked for an early decision on events due to the logistics and support that go into planning the events.
When it comes to the CNE, the city said it will support The Ex as it did when the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“We are committed to working with the CNE as a partner, to support continued operations and to ensure that this historic event has a successful return in 2022 and I am confident that the other governments share that determination,” Mayor John Tory said.
Here is a list of major in-person events impacted by the cancellation.
- Taste of the Middle East
- Taste of Lawrence
- Honda Indy
- Toronto Outdoor Art Fair
- Afrofest
- Salsa in Toronto
- 49th Annual Festival of India
- Bloor West StreetFest
- Beaches Jazz Festival
- Oss Fest
- Caribbean Junior Carnival
- Scarborough Ribfest
- Caribbean Carnival, King and Queen Competition, Pan Alive and Grand Parade
- Taste of the Danforth
- Vegandale Food Drink Festival
- Bollywood Film Fair
- Waterfront Night Market
- Canadian National Exhibition
- Mabuhay Philippines Festival
- Toronto Chinatown Festival
- Labour Day Parade
Officials said many of these events will be offered virtually, and to contact each event organizer directly for more details.
The decision to cancel all summer events in an effort to curb the spread of the virus was made in consultation with Toronto’s medical officer of health, city’s emergency operations centre, Toronto police and event organizers, city officials said.
The announcement comes one day after Premier Doug Ford extended the stay-at-home order until at least June 2.
Comments