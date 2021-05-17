South end crash kills 29-year-old London, Ont. man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 29-year-old London man has died following a serious collision Saturday evening in the south end of the city.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue between Dingman Drive and Westminster Drive.

According to London police, the driver, a 29-year-old from London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highbury Avenue was closed Saturday evening while emergency crews were on scene, reopening to traffic Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to London police’s Traffic Management Unit.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Advertisement