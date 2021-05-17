Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

South end crash kills 29-year-old London, Ont. man

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 17, 2021 7:33 am
The side of a London police cruiser, September 6, 2017. View image in full screen
The side of a London police cruiser, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 29-year-old London man has died following a serious collision Saturday evening in the south end of the city.

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue between Dingman Drive and Westminster Drive.

According to London police, the driver, a 29-year-old from London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Read more: Motorcyclist, 20, dies after north-end London, Ont., crash

Highbury Avenue was closed Saturday evening while emergency crews were on scene, reopening to traffic Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to London police’s Traffic Management Unit.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Police tagFatal tagEMS tag911 tagHwy 401 tagHighbury Ave tagfatal crash highbury avenue tagLondon ontario fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers