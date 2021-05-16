Motorcyclist, 20, dies after north-end London, Ont., crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old has died after a north-end collision, London police say.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police say emergency crews were called to the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Trossacks Avenue in relation to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Police say the 20-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The 43-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

