Crime

Victim in critical condition after daylight shooting in Scarborough

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 5:20 pm
Police said they were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Dewey Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, at 1:36 p.m. Sunday. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Dewey Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, at 1:36 p.m. Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a person is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Scarborough on Sunday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Dewey Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, at 1:36 p.m.

Read more: 1 dead, 4 injured after daylight shooting in Etobicoke: police

Police said there were reports of one man chasing another and reports of someone shot.

The victim was located and was initially said to have non-life-threatening injuries, but in an update, officers said their condition was downgraded to critical.

Police said a suspect fled the scene.

Crime Toronto Police Shooting Toronto Toronto crime Gun Violence Scarborough toronto police service Pharmacy Avenue and Dewey Drive

