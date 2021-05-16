Victim in critical condition after daylight shooting in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a person is in critical condition after a daylight shooting in Scarborough on Sunday.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Dewey Drive, south of Ellesmere Road, at 1:36 p.m.

Police said there were reports of one man chasing another and reports of someone shot.

The victim was located and was initially said to have non-life-threatening injuries, but in an update, officers said their condition was downgraded to critical.

Police said a suspect fled the scene.

SHOOTING:

Pharmacy Av + Dewey Dr

– Victim was conscious/breathing

– Has taken a turn for the worse

– Victim is in critical condition in hospital

– Scene is closed for investigation

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2021

