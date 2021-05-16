Menu

Crime

5 injured after daylight shooting in Etobicoke, 1 without vital signs: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 2:58 pm
The scene of the shooting in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say five people have been injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon, including one person who is without vital signs.

Police said they were called to the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue, just west of Martin Grove Road, at 2:21 p.m.

Officers said initial reports indicate that a man got out of a car and began shooting.

Read more: Police investigating after person found dead in Toronto parking lot

Five victims have since been located, one of whom is without vital signs; officers assisted in an emergency run for two others to hospital.

Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene and added that there were reports suspects fled in a black car.

Bullet holes have been located in some nearby buildings and officers are canvassing the area to ensure no one else was injured, police said.

