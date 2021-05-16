Police investigating after person found dead in Toronto parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating after a person was found dead in a parking lot in the city early Sunday.

Police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Queen Street West at 7:24 a.m.

A person was found dead in a parking lot and had “obvious signs of trauma,” officers said.

A police spokesperson told Global News the incident is being treated as suspicious until the cause of death is determined.

Further information regarding the incident and the victim wasn’t immediately available.

