Police investigating after person found dead in Toronto parking lot

Toronto police say they are investigating after a person was found dead in a parking lot in the city early Sunday.
Police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Queen Street West at 7:24 a.m.
A person was found dead in a parking lot and had “obvious signs of trauma,” officers said.
A police spokesperson told Global News the incident is being treated as suspicious until the cause of death is determined.
Further information regarding the incident and the victim wasn’t immediately available.
