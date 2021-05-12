Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder even though remains of Toronto man still not found

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 10:41 pm
Click to play video: '2 Toronto police officers stabbed while investigating missing person case' 2 Toronto police officers stabbed while investigating missing person case
WATCH ABOVE: As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, both officers are expected to fully recover. – Feb 2, 2021

Toronto police say a 34-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man reported missing in January.

Nathaniel Brettell was reported missing on the evening of Jan. 21 and was last seen at his rooming house on Westona Street near Dixon Road in Etobicoke earlier in the day.

In early February, officers were called to check on Brettell at his home.

Read more: Missing man now subject of Toronto homicide investigation remembered by friend as ‘loyal and caring’

When police arrived at the house, another man came out armed with a knife and attacked two officers. A sergeant was slashed multiple times and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer suffered minor injuries.

Police were able to restrain the man with a Taser and the suspect was subsequently placed under arrest.

Officers later confirmed the case was turned over to homicide investigators after blood belonging to Brettell was found at the home.

Read more: Toronto police now treating case of missing Etobicoke man as homicide

In an update released on Wednesday, police said Brettell’s remains still haven’t been found “despite extensive inquiries.”

The statement said a suspect was arrested earlier in the day. Officers said Ahmed Al-Farkh was charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court by video on Thursday.

— With files from Jessica Patton and Catherine McDonald

