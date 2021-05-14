Investigation reveals where, but not how fire started at St. Albert seniors residence

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators say they have determined where a massive fire at a St. Alberta seniors residence started last week, but what exactly sparked the blaze is still not known.

Dozens of residents were forced out of their homes at the Citadel Mews West Continuing Care Facility, located at 15 Erin Ridge Road next to the Sturgeon Community Hospital, after a fire started just before 8 p.m. last Thursday.

Three people were taken to hospital — two were treated for smoke inhalation and one for minor lacerations.

In an update on Friday, the City of St. Albert said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but investigators have concluded that it started on a ground floor patio.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire went undetected on the patio, allowing it to grow and spread from patio furniture to the bottom of the deck above the patio, city officials said in a news release.

From there, the fire travelled up the vinyl siding, into the attic and made its way into the roof of the multi-storey building.

Once the fire made its way into the attic, it became difficult to access. High winds at the time of the blaze also didn’t help fire crews.

“This was a large and devastating fire, where thankfully no one was seriously hurt,” St. Albert Fire Services acting chief Scott Wilde said.

“If you live in a multi-family building, be aware of your building’s fire safety plan and practice your escape. A fire safety plan is required for all buildings with a fire alarm system.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services said it continues to support residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cost of the damage is still not known. The city said the fire damage was mainly limited to the upper floor and ground floor suites where the fire started.

Water and smoke damage was extensive throughout the rest of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by City of St. Albert certified fire safety codes officers and St. Albert Fire Services.