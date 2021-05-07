Menu

Citadel Mews Fire
May 7 2021 12:54am
Fire consumes seniors centre fire in St. Albert

Raw video of firefighters battling a massive blaze at the Citadel Mews West independent living facility in St. Albert, Alta. on Thursday night.

