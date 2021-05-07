Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 11 Edmonton
May 7 2021 3:34am
02:26

3 people taken to hospital after massive fire destroys St. Albert seniors residence

Three people were taken to hospital as fire destroyed the Citadel Mews West seniors care facility in St. Albert on Thursday night. Fletcher Kent reports.

Advertisement

Video Home