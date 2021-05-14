Menu

Crime

Hydro One warns of payment scam circulating in Peterborough as operations begin in June

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 3:28 pm
Hydro One will begin delivering electricity for Peterborough on June 1 and warns of a scam circulating before the transition. View image in full screen
Hydro One will begin delivering electricity for Peterborough on June 1 and warns of a scam circulating before the transition. Roberto Machado Noa / File / LightRocket / Getty Images

Hydro One is warning of a payment scam circulating in Peterborough as the company begins providing electricity next month.

On June 1, Hydro One will begin delivering electricity to Peterborough residents after acquiring Peterborough Distribution Inc. in the 2016 deal worth $105 million. The Ontario Energy Board approved the sale in April 2020.

Read more: Hydro One proposes phased-in approach to removal of seasonal ratepayer class

Hydro One says some PDI customers have been receiving calls claiming to be from Hydro One who are threatening to disconnect their electricity unless an immediate payment is made.

“All customers should be aware, Hydro One is not disconnecting any customers at this time and only has one toll free number for Customer Care: 1-888-664-9376,” Hydro One stated.

The company says customers can protect themselves by reaching out to their current electricity service provider, Peterborough Distribution at 705-748-6900 Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or contacting the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre

Trending Stories

Hydro One says starting June 1, all customers will be “seamlessly transitioned” to Hydro One, and can contact to its Customer Care team at 1-888-664-9376 to discuss flexible payment options and learn more about its Pandemic Relief Program for customers in need.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough to invest proceeds from sale of PDI; mayor calls MPP’s position on housing funding ‘wicked and immoral’' Peterborough to invest proceeds from sale of PDI; mayor calls MPP’s position on housing funding ‘wicked and immoral’
