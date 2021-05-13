Menu

Crime

Man pleads guilty to 4 charges in connection with 2020 crash in south Edmonton that killed 3 people

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 7:10 pm
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a crash on Calgary Trail on Friday, July 3 that claimed the lives of three people. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a crash on Calgary Trail on Friday, July 3 that claimed the lives of three people. Global News

A 26-year-old Ontario man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with the deaths of three people who were in a car he was driving that crashed into a south Edmonton Starbucks location last summer.

In an email to Global News on Thursday, Alberta Justice confirmed Oscar Fabian Benjumea pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

READ MORE: Victim of triple-fatal crash in Edmonton remembered as ‘a gentle soul’ 

On July 3, 2020, emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision on Calgary Trail just north of 55 Avenue N.W. at around 2:20 a.m.

A car had crashed into a Starbucks, killing three people inside the vehicle: two women and a man. When crews arrived, however, the driver of the vehicle wasn’t at the scene. Benjumea was later arrested at his home in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man in custody in connection with Edmonton crash that killed 3 people 

The crash claimed the lives of 32-year-old Faisal Yousef and two women in their 20s: Emma MacArthur and Georgia Donovan.

Benjumea’s next court appearance is set for May 28. Alberta Justice declined to answer when asked if a sentencing date has been set.

READ MORE: ‘The nicest and best people’: 2 young women who died in Edmonton triple-fatal crash remembered 

Watch below: Some videos about a deadly crash at a south Edmonton Starbucks location in 2020.

Click to play video: 'Family and friends mourn victim of triple-fatal crash in Edmonton' Family and friends mourn victim of triple-fatal crash in Edmonton
