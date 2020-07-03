3 killed, driver missing after car crashes into Edmonton Starbucks

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say three people were killed in a crash in the city’s northwest on Friday morning.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision on Calgary Trail just north of 55 Avenue Northwest at around 2:20 a.m.

Police say an Audi sedan crashed into a Starbucks, killing three people inside the vehicle.

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a crash on Calgary Trail on Friday, July 3 that claimed the lives of three people. Global News

When crews arrived, the driver of the vehicle wasn’t at the scene.

“The male driver of the vehicle remains outstanding at this time,” police said in an early morning email.

The crumpled wreckage of the light-coloured sedan could be seen on a section of grass outside a badly damaged Starbucks.

The crash caused police to close down a section of Calgary Trail north of 55 Avenue while they investigated.

Anyone with information about this collision or the whereabouts of the male driver is asked to call police at 789-423-4567 or 377 on your mobile device.

