Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

3 children dead after Montérégie tractor crash

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 7:18 am
The Sûreté du Québec are investigating after a tractor crashed, killing three children, on Wednesday.
The Sûreté du Québec are investigating after a tractor crashed, killing three children, on Wednesday. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A tragic tractor crash Wednesday evening claimed the lives of three children in the rural Montérégie hamlet of Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Que.

The three victims were all reportedly under the age of five. Seven other children and four adults were also injured, five of them seriously.

Read more: Vaudreuil man, 39, dies after altercation at residence — police

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the crash took place shortly before 7 p.m. on Sainte-Anne Road.

Ten people, as well as some pieces of wood, were reportedly being carried in the tractor’s shovel at the time of the crash. The SQ could not say whether the people involved in the crash were related.

Trending Stories

SQ Agent Anik Lamirande says all of the people in the shovel of the tractor were suddenly thrown from the shovel, but it isn’t clear why. Police are still working to understand whether the tractor collided with another vehicle, if it hit an obstacle on the road or if it had swerved off balance.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman in critical condition after head-on crash on Hwy. 30 in Montérégie

Lamirande suggested that alcohol could have been a factor in the incident and added that it is prohibited for people to sit in the shovel of a moving tractor.

The driver of the tractor was arrested. The man, in his 30s, will appear in court later Thursday in Granby. It is not known yet what charges will be laid against him.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecSQMonteregieCanada Day crashchildren killed tractor crashMonteregie tractor crashNotre-Dame-de-StanbridgeTractor accident
Flyers
More weekly flyers