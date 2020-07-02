3 children dead after Montérégie tractor crash

Send this page to someone via email

A tragic tractor crash Wednesday evening claimed the lives of three children in the rural Montérégie hamlet of Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, Que.

The three victims were all reportedly under the age of five. Seven other children and four adults were also injured, five of them seriously.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the crash took place shortly before 7 p.m. on Sainte-Anne Road.

Ten people, as well as some pieces of wood, were reportedly being carried in the tractor’s shovel at the time of the crash. The SQ could not say whether the people involved in the crash were related.

SQ Agent Anik Lamirande says all of the people in the shovel of the tractor were suddenly thrown from the shovel, but it isn’t clear why. Police are still working to understand whether the tractor collided with another vehicle, if it hit an obstacle on the road or if it had swerved off balance.

Lamirande suggested that alcohol could have been a factor in the incident and added that it is prohibited for people to sit in the shovel of a moving tractor.

The driver of the tractor was arrested. The man, in his 30s, will appear in court later Thursday in Granby. It is not known yet what charges will be laid against him.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service