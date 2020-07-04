Victim of triple-fatal crash in Edmonton remembered as ‘a gentle soul’

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends gathered just after midnight Saturday to honour one of the victims of a Friday crash that killed three people.

Faisel Yousef, 32, was remembered at the location of the single-vehicle crash, at a Starbucks in south-central Edmonton on Calgary Trail just north of 55 Avenue Northwest.

Around 50 people who were at the memorial lay down flowers and lit candles that spelled out the victim’s name.

Yousef is being remembered as a kind, caring man.

“He was a gentle soul, he was very kind,” Guled Aden, one of Yousef’s friends, said. “He was the sun — he had a big afro, kind of reminded me of the sun. He was a kind gentleman, and he was always there for all of us.

“He was a guy that was always there for us no matter what.” Tweet This

Family and friends remembered Faisel Yousef in a memorial just after midnight Saturday, who was one of the victims of an early-morning crash in Edmonton on July 3, 2020. Eric Beck/ Global News

Aden said that his friend had many who loved him in the city — because of his ability to make connections with others.

“He just impacted our lives in all different ways, whether it was just a hello, or talking sports or having a drink,” Aden said. “He was just that kind of guy that said, ‘Hey how’s it going?’ and wanted to get to know who you, rather than just a fly-by person.”

Yousef was a passenger in an Audi RS5 sedan that crashed into a Starbucks just after 2 a.m. Friday. He was killed, along with two women aged 20 and 21, who were also passengers in the vehicle.

Charges are pending against the Audi driver, a 25-year-old Ontario man who was taken into custody early Friday afternoon. He wasn’t at the scene when police arrived but was arrested later at his residence.

“It’s just really sad to see that kind of happened, that transpired, but we are thinking of Faisel, we’re also thinking about the two ladies that passed away too as well and of course for the gentleman that was driving,” Aden said.

Police said they believe “excessive speed was involved” in the collision.

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a crash on Calgary Trail on Friday, July 3 that claimed the lives of three people. Global News

The two women who died in the crash have not yet been identified.

Oscar Benjumea, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital for his injuries after he was taken into custody Friday and is set to face “multiple” charges for the incident, according to police.

Aden said that while he feels anger towards Benjumea, he also believes the situation is all-around a tragedy.

“It’s not right to spread hate towards him,” he said. “We’re all angry, upset with what he did, but I think the biggest thing is, we’re all Edmontonians, we’re powerful people and we should all come together and make sure that we show love towards him.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on their mobile device.