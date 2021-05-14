Rob Breakenridge to join 630 CHED

Send this page to someone via email

630 CHED listeners will soon hear a familiar voice in the afternoons as Rob Breakenridge joins the Edmonton radio station.

Rob Breakenridge will broadcast province-wide Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

That means a slight schedule change, moving 630 CHED Afternoons with J’lyn Nye to 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Rob’s a familiar voice to 630 CHED listeners,” regional program director John Vos said. “He’s bringing an array of opinions and perspectives and loves connecting with the Edmonton audience.”

Breakenridge previously hosted a talk show on 630 CHED for six years before heading south to Calgary in 2003 to what is now Global News Radio 770 CHQR.

“I grew up listening to 630 CHED. I got my start at 630 CHED. I even proposed to my wife on 630 CHED,” Breakenridge said.

"This radio station is near and dear to my heart and I'm very excited to be returning to these airwaves. I look forward to sharing some great stories and conversations with CHED Nation."

Rob Breakenridge on 630 CHED starts on Monday.