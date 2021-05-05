Daryl McIntyre joins 630 CHED Mornings

Send this page to someone via email

Long-time Edmonton broadcaster Daryl McIntyre is the new co-host of 630 CHED Mornings.

Bringing 33 years of experience to the role, McIntyre officially joins Chelsea Bird as of Wednesday morning.

“Daryl is a beloved personality in Edmonton with amazing insight into the city’s past and present,” John Vos, regional program director, Corus Radio Alberta said. “We’re thrilled to welcome Daryl to 630 CHED Mornings to join the talented Chelsea Bird and we look forward to listeners starting their day with entertaining and informative programming.”

Spending some of his childhood on a farm outside Vermillion, McIntyre credits 630 CHED as the reason for his career choice.

“I remember the school bus ride into town and insisting our driver, Mrs. Mudryk, switch the radio to 630 CHED. It was the rock station of the era.”

Most recently the 6 p.m. anchor on CTV Edmonton, McIntyre left that station in August 2019. He got his start as a radio and television reporter in Lloydminster, Alta., before a stint in Prince George, B.C.

In 1986, he made the move back to Edmonton where he has remained ever since.

“Daryl is a powerhouse in Edmonton and I’m so excited he’s bringing his years of experience as well as his knowledge of this city to 630 CHED Mornings,” Bird said.

It’s a timeslot McIntyre is honoured to step into.

“Mornings on 630 CHED has had some brilliant broadcasters over the years including Wes Montgomery, Gord Whitehead and Bruce Bowie.

“It’s not fair to compare one era to another so, suffice to say, I recognize the history and legacy and I pledge to do my utmost to uphold it. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's not fair to compare one era to another so, suffice to say, I recognize the history and legacy and I pledge to do my utmost to uphold it.

The duo will only be together for a few days before Bird goes on maternity leave. Her last day is scheduled to be May 7.

“As I take my maternity leave, I know our listeners are in good hands with Daryl and I can’t wait to return and continue to build this show together.”

McIntyre promises news and conversation in the morning, but also says “life isn’t so serious” and promises to keep things lively.

“It’s a pleasure and an honour to join this team; familiar but new.”

Bird and McIntyre will continue to be joined by sports anchor Morley Scott and news anchor Randy Kilburn.

630 CHED Mornings airs weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.