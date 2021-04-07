Shaye Ganam to host Alberta-wide talk show on 630 CHED and 770 CHQR

Send this page to someone via email

Long-time media personality Shaye Ganam has been announced as the new host of an Alberta-wide talk show on 630 CHED in Edmonton and Global News Radio 770 CHQR in Calgary.

Shaye Ganam premieres April 12.

“I’m really excited about an opportunity to connect with Albertans right across the province,” Ganam said. “It’s a totally unique opportunity to bring together the multitude of voices and positions from north to south and east to west.”

Most recently the co-host of 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam, Ganam has worked in and covered Alberta issues for the last 25 years.

“I can safely say these are the most challenging times our province has faced in all those years,” he said.

“Resource revenue, the pandemic and a deeply divided and hyper-partisan atmosphere have us miles away from progress. Good thing Albertans love a challenge!” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Resource revenue, the pandemic and a deeply divided and hyper-partisan atmosphere have us miles away from progress. Good thing Albertans love a challenge!"

Ganam is “a natural” at connecting with listeners according to regional program director John Vos and will be a strong voice in that timeslot on both stations.

“Shaye Ganam will be zeroed in on the things that matter to Albertans. He brings the facts, the insight, humour and understanding of topics that influence our day-to-day lives.”

Before moving to 630 CHED in September 2019, Ganam was the co-host of the Morning News on Global Edmonton as well as the Noon News Hour.

He was born and raised in Edmonton and continues to call the city home. Ganam said he’s excited to continue broadcasting to his home city, but also the rest of the province.

“We all want what’s best for ourselves our families and our neighbours, the issue is how do we get there?,” he said.

“We talk about it, have our voices heard and find the common ground we can build on together. This show will give us that opportunity. Your voice alongside those of the people in charge and making the decisions that affect you.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We talk about it, have our voices heard and find the common ground we can build on together. This show will give us that opportunity. Your voice alongside those of the people in charge and making the decisions that affect you."

Shaye Ganam will run from 9 a.m. – noon on 630 CHED and 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on 770 CHQR Monday to Friday.