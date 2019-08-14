Shaye Ganam and Chelsea Bird new hosts of 630 CHED morning show

Shaye Ganam and Chelsea Bird have been announced as the new hosts of the morning show on 630 CHED.

630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam will debut Sept. 3. Long-time morning show host Bruce Bowie announced his retirement at the beginning of August.

Ganam is well known in Edmonton as the co-host of both Global News Morning and Global News at Noon on Global Edmonton.

A native to the city, Ganam attended the University of Alberta and NAIT before starting his career as an anchor/reporter in Saskatoon and then Calgary. He returned home to Edmonton in 1998 where he has been ever since.

“I would like to thank all the viewers of Global Edmonton for tuning in everyday and putting your trust in me as a conduit for news in our lively community,” Ganam said. “I am excited to embark on this new journey in radio and join my talented and versatile co-host, Chelsea Bird.”

“While following in the footsteps of radio legend Bruce Bowie is no small feat, I am absolutely thrilled to continue my career in broadcasting on the 630 CHED morning show,” Bird said Wednesday morning.

A 2012 graduate from NAIT, Bird quickly assumed the role of afternoon drive host on CHED sister station CISN Country 103.9. In 2015, she made the jump to 104.9 Virgin Radio, where she was the morning show host until 2018.

Most recently, Bird was a houseguest on Season 7 of Big Brother Canada.

“Although it is bittersweet to see such an impressive broadcaster like Bruce Bowie retire, we are excited for Chelsea and Shaye to wow our listeners,” 630 CHED program director Syd Smith said. “They each bring a unique skill set that is certain to create an engaging and thought-provoking style of radio.”

Bowie’s final day on 630 CHED will be Aug. 30.