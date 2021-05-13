Man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife at COVID-19 test site in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

A Cape Breton man is facing various charges after allegedly pulling out a knife and throwing things at people standing in line for COVID-19 testing in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to a call outside Centre 200 at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was reported a man was “yelling and throwing things at people standing in the lineup.”

It’s also alleged the man pulled out a knife when someone tried to approach him. No one was injured.

According to police, the man ran away on George Street, but officers were able to find him shortly after on Prince Street. He was identified by a witness.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers also located and seized a pocket-style knife on the ground nearby,” police said in a news release.

Police say the 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines was found to be in breach of a probation order, and was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.

When he is released, police say he will face charges of causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.