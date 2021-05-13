Menu

Crime

Man faces charges after allegedly pulling knife at COVID-19 test site in Cape Breton

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 12:06 pm
A 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines faces charges after causing a disturbance with people standing in the lineup for Covid testing at Centre 200. View image in full screen
A 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines faces charges after causing a disturbance with people standing in the lineup for Covid testing at Centre 200. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Cape Breton man is facing various charges after allegedly pulling out a knife and throwing things at people standing in line for COVID-19 testing in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to a call outside Centre 200 at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Police in Nova Scotia charge 2 people for not following self-isolation rules

It was reported a man was “yelling and throwing things at people standing in the lineup.”

It’s also alleged the man pulled out a knife when someone tried to approach him. No one was injured.

According to police, the man ran away on George Street, but officers were able to find him shortly after on Prince Street. He was identified by a witness.

“Officers also located and seized a pocket-style knife on the ground nearby,” police said in a news release.

Police say the 31-year-old man from Sydney Mines was found to be in breach of a probation order, and was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.

When he is released, police say he will face charges of causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

