Police in Nova Scotia charge 2 people for not following self-isolation rules

The Inverness County RCMP have charged two people under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate after entering Nova Scotia.

In a release, the RCMP said police were notified at around 2:35 p.m. on May 5 that two people who recently entered Nova Scotia were not answering their phone when compliance officers called them to check on their self-isolation.

Police went to their residence at 5:45 and found nobody was home. They returned about an hour later and the residence was still empty.

The next day, shortly before noon, officers returned to the home and found both people were there.

“Police spoke with them, and neither provided a reasonable explanation for not complying with their self-isolation requirements,” the release said.

A man and a woman were charged under the Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate. The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422, which includes court costs and victim surcharges.

