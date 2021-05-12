Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police in Nova Scotia charge 2 people for not following self-isolation rules

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier to rule-breakers: ‘What’s wrong with you?’' Nova Scotia premier to rule-breakers: ‘What’s wrong with you?’
Amid a worrying surge in daily COVID-19 infections, Nova Scotia is working to clear a huge backlog of tests. But as Ross Lord reports, Premier Iain Rankin is losing patience with people ignoring the pandemic – May 3, 2021

The Inverness County RCMP have charged two people under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate after entering Nova Scotia.

In a release, the RCMP said police were notified at around 2:35 p.m. on May 5 that two people who recently entered Nova Scotia were not answering their phone when compliance officers called them to check on their self-isolation.

Police went to their residence at 5:45 and found nobody was home. They returned about an hour later and the residence was still empty.

Trending Stories

The next day, shortly before noon, officers returned to the home and found both people were there.

“Police spoke with them, and neither provided a reasonable explanation for not complying with their self-isolation requirements,” the release said.

A man and a woman were charged under the Health Protection Act for failing to self-isolate. The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422, which includes court costs and victim surcharges.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagRCMP tagNova Scotia tagPolice tagCape Breton tagself isolation taghealth protection act tagInverness tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers